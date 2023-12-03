Headlines

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: BRS, Congress close in Sircilla, Cabinet Minister KTR leads by 204 votes

'Laddu Khilaya Hai...': Wasim Akram criticizes foreign coaches for misleading Pakistan cricket team

Aamir Khan's old video criticising excessive violence and sex in films goes viral after Animal's release

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Konta Results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Soyam Muka leads against Congress' Kawasi Lakhma

'Lagta hai sapne dekh raha hun': Bobby Deol gets emotional, cries at Animal success party, video goes viral

IND vs AUS: What to expect from pitch in 5th T20 at M. Chinnaswamy stadium

India will take on Australia in the fifth and final match of the T20 series at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, December 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

As India and Australia gear up for the ultimate clash in the fifth and final match of their T20 series this Sunday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a venue renowned for high-scoring spectacles, cricket enthusiasts are eager to witness the culmination of this thrilling series.

Set to kick off at 7:00 pm IST this Sunday, this match holds significance beyond being a mere formality; it's a golden opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav's Indian squad to further solidify their dominance, having already secured the series with a 3-1 lead.

The journey to this pivotal fifth match has been a rollercoaster ride for both teams. India initially set the tone with consecutive triumphs at Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, faced a setback in Guwahati, and swiftly regained their form, ultimately sealing the series with a 20-run victory in Raipur on December 1.

Ahead of the IND vs AUS 5th T20I, let's delve into the pitch report for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, famed for its compact dimensions and batsman-friendly conditions, poses a unique challenge. Its smaller size and flat pitch have historically favored high-scoring encounters, making it a paradise for batsmen. Recent matches at this venue have witnessed a blend of high and low-scoring dramas.

In ODIs, scores crossing the 300-run mark were commonplace during the World Cup 2023. In T20Is, the stadium has slightly leaned towards teams chasing, with an average first innings score of 139. Out of the 8 T20Is played here, teams batting second have emerged victorious on 5 occasions, while teams batting first have triumphed twice, with one match concluding without a result.

The winter season introduces an additional layer of complexity, with the possibility of dew influencing the game's outcome, albeit with a delayed impact compared to other venues. The captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first.
As the teams gear up for this thrilling finale, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium stands poised to host what promises to be a captivating contest—a fitting conclusion to a series that has captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

