IND vs AUS: What is the lowest total defended in ODI World Cup final?

India will need to deliver one of the most exceptional bowling performances in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup finals if they want to win the ongoing tournament-deciding contest against Australia in Ahmedabad. As the hosts of the 13th edition of the World Cup, India has shown their ability to handle pressure in knockout matches of global tournaments.

Despite the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch not being ideal for high-scoring matches, India was expected to perform better than their total of 240 runs in 50 overs after being invited to bat first by Australian captain Pat Cummins. This decision seemed surprising earlier in the day.

Interestingly, India already holds the record for defending the lowest score in an ODI World Cup final. Their victory in the first ICC event four decades ago remains the lowest score defended in an ODI World Cup final to this day. It is the only instance of a team defending less than 200 runs in a World Cup final.

Total defended in ODI World Cup Final

India 183 vs West Indies at Lord's in 1983

Pakistan 249/6 vs England at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1992

Australia 253/5 vs England at Eden Gardens in 1987

Australia 281/4 vs Sri Lanka at Kensington Oval in 2007

West Indies 286/9 vs England at Lord's 1979

Out of the 11 World Cup finals that have been decided without boundary count so far, seven have been won by the team batting first, while four have been won by chasing teams. Interestingly, during India's second World Cup triumph 12 years ago, they achieved the highest successful run-chase in a World Cup final.

Among the 30 ODIs played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, both teams batting first and second have emerged victorious 15 times each. Indian fans may have hoped for a bias towards teams setting a target in this match, considering the significance of the occasion. However, it is worth noting that eight out of the 15 successful ODI run-chases at this venue have surpassed the 241-run mark.

In addition to these records, India also holds the record for the highest run-chase in this format at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In one of the two instances where a team chased down more than 300 runs in Ahmedabad ODIs, India successfully chased down a target of 325 runs against West Indies in 2002, with five wickets and 14 balls to spare.

