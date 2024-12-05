India holds a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series against Australia, giving them a significant advantage and a boost in confidence.

Team India will be seeking redemption as they prepare to take on Australia at the Adelaide Oval on December 6 in a day/night match with the pink ball. This will be India's second appearance at Adelaide since the infamous collapse of 36 all-out in 2020. However, the team managed to overcome that setback during the same series by staging a remarkable comeback to secure the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the third consecutive time. As they head into this match, India holds a 1-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series against Australia, giving them a significant advantage and a boost in confidence.

Adelaide Oval has been a mixed bag for India historically. In the 13 Tests played at the venue from 1948 to 2020, India has only managed to win two matches - a thrilling victory in 2003 under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy and another memorable triumph in 2018 led by Virat Kohli. The team has suffered eight losses and three draws in the remaining games, with the 2020 defeat being particularly painful.

The 2020 Adelaide Test will forever be etched in Indian cricket history as a shocking chapter. Despite a strong start in the match, with Virat Kohli scoring a fluent 74 runs before being run-out, India could only manage to score 244 runs in their first innings. The bowlers then put up an impressive performance, dismissing Australia for 191 runs. However, the tables turned dramatically as India suffered a devastating collapse in their second innings, ultimately losing the match by a significant margin.

The events that transpired on the third day left the cricketing world in awe. India's batting lineup crumbled in their second innings, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood wreaking havoc and dismantling the Indian batting order. India was bowled out for a mere 36 runs, marking their lowest-ever Test score. Hazlewood claimed an impressive 5 for 8, while Cummins took 4 for 21. Not a single Indian batter managed to reach double figures, with Mayank Agarwal's 9 being the highest score. Australia effortlessly chased down the target of 90 runs and secured victory by 8 wickets.

The cricketing community was relentless in its criticism, questioning India's batting technique, mental fortitude, and ability to handle pressure. The defeat sparked outrage, with doubts arising about the team's ability to bounce back from such a humiliating loss. Adding to the turmoil, India's then-captain Virat Kohli and the top run-scorer from the 1st Test departed for India due to the birth of Kohli's first child.

However, what followed can only be described as miraculous. With Kohli's absence due to paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane assumed the role of captain. In the second Test at Melbourne, Rahane led by example with a match-winning century, propelling India to a remarkable comeback victory. Despite facing injuries to key players, India displayed unwavering determination. The team managed to draw the third Test in Sydney and achieved a historic triumph by conquering Australia's stronghold at the Gabba in Brisbane, ultimately winning the series 2-1.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma confirms India's Adelaide pink-ball Test batting order, KL Rahul will....