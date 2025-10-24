FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs AUS: What happened when India last played an ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground?

As India gear up for the 3rd ODI against Australia at the SCG, fans recall what happened the last time the Men in Blue played in Sydney. From standout performances to game-changing moments, here’s a quick throwback to India’s previous ODI encounter at the iconic venue.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:28 PM IST

IND vs AUS: What happened when India last played an ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground?
The Indian Cricket Team is gearing up for the third and final ODI against the Australian Cricket Team, set to take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. With India currently down 2-0 in the three-match series, this last match will be a dead rubber.

Australia, under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh due to captain Pat Cummins' absence, has already clinched the ODI series following consecutive victories in the first two matches. In the opening ODI at Optus Stadium in Perth, the Men in Yellow triumphed over India by seven wickets while successfully chasing a target of 131 runs. Marsh earned the Player of the Match (POTM) title for his impressive unbeaten score of 46 runs in a game that was shortened to 26 overs per innings because of rain.

The hosts showcased their prowess once again in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, securing a thrilling victory by two wickets. They managed to limit Shubman Gill and his team to 264/9 in the first innings, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Adam Zampa, and later chased down the target with significant contributions from Matthew Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61*). Zampa was recognized as Player of the Match for his exceptional bowling performance.

What transpired during India's last ODI in Sydney?

The most recent ODI between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground occurred in November 2020, where the two teams faced off in the second match of a three-game series. Under the leadership of then-captain Virat Kohli, India suffered a defeat by 51 runs.

Choosing to bat first, Australia, captained by Aaron Finch, amassed an impressive total of 389/4 in their first innings, dominating the Indian bowlers throughout the match. Finch (60) and David Warner (83) established a solid opening partnership of 142 runs, setting a strong foundation with their respective half-centuries.

In the No.3 position, Steve Smith delivered a spectacular performance, scoring a rapid century of 104 runs from just 64 balls. Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Glenn Maxwell (63*) also contributed with fifties, rounding off a stellar batting display for the team.

During the daunting chase, Indian batsmen put up a fight, with openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan forming a partnership of 58 runs, but both were dismissed within the first nine overs. Following this, Kohli (89) and Shreyas Iyer (38) combined for a 93-run partnership for the third wicket, while KL Rahul added a half-century with his score of 76.

Despite their efforts, the Men in Blue lost five wickets before reaching 300 runs, ultimately finishing at 338/9 after 50 overs, resulting in a significant loss by 51 runs. Smith was named Player of the Match for his century. With this victory, Aaron Finch's team clinched the series by winning the first two matches.

