Watch: ‘Ek pair Chandigarh mein, ek pair…,’ Shreyas Iyer trolls Travis Head, stump mic records epic moment

Shreyas Iyer | Photo: ANI

While India’s loss in the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia left fans disappointed, Shreyas Iyer managed to provide some entertainment. Iyer was captured by the stump mic trolling Australia’s Travis Head during day 3 of the Test in Indore.

The stump mic caught Iyer presumably commenting on Head’s stance. “Iska ek pair Chandigarh mein hai, ek pair Haryana,” Iyer said. A user shared the clip on Twitter. Watch below:

The remark came in the eighth over of the fourth innings with Australia 5/1. Head played a starring performance of 49 not out as Australia chased down a meagre 76 run target to win the third Test and qualify for World Test Championship final. A dismal 9-wicket defeat for Rohit Sharma and company means that Team India are still not confirmed to feature in the major Test trophy’s final.

India and Australia will play the fourth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 from Thursday, March 9. Regardless of the result of the final match, India will be retaining the BGT this year after having won the first two Test matches.

READ | 'Ab Salman-Vivek ki baari': Twitter erupts with memes as Ravindra Jadeja offers to shake Sanjay Manjrekar's hand