IND vs AUS warm-up match: Live streaming, team prediction, venue and date- All you need to know

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup

On Monday, October 17, India will face Australia in the first official T20 World Cup warm-up match. The Men in Blue won one and lost one of two unofficial warm-up games against the Western Australia XI. Meanwhile, Australia just suffered a T20 series defeat to England.

Throughout the match versus Australia, the emphasis will be on death over bowling. India made little progress in the final few overs, allowing Western Australia to score 41 runs in five overs. Harshal Patel bowled well to eliminate the death-over hues. Ashwin has played wonderfully, taking three wickets. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return for the warm-up match against Australia.

In the first warm-up match against West Australia, Suryakumar Yadav picked up where he left against South Africa at home and scored a blistering knock of 52 runs to help India set a target of 159 runs for Western Australia XI. In return, the hosts were bundled out for 145 runs as Arshdeep Singh scalped 3 wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 wickets each.

India lost to Western Australia XI in the second warm-up game by 36 runs. The match was important for the Indian team to get accustomed to the Australian playing conditions ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India had won the first warm-up game by 13 runs. Despite KL Rahul’s 74 off 55 balls, India lost the match by 36 runs. Indians could score 132/8 in 20 overs. Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin’s 3-32, India managed to restrict Western Australia to 168 in 20 overs.

India has three specialist spinners (Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin) and a part-timer in Deepak Hooda in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad. The Men in Blue are likely to play two specialists, but which two is unsure.

In contrast, Australia will be eager to strike with the ball in hand. Bowlers like Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc had a slight advantage against England. Glenn Maxwell is struggling to get runs and would like to do well in the warm-up game.

Match Details

India vs Australia (T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match)

Date & Time: Monday, October 17 at 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Details

India vs Australia warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Ashwin, Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood

