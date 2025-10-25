IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to claim major ODI milestone, trails only Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his legendary career during the India vs Australia ODI, surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara to move to second place on the all-time ODI run-scorers list. The Indian superstar now trails only the iconic Sachin Tendulkar in the elite ranking.

Arriving at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground for what was anticipated to be his final ODI on Australian soil, Virat Kohli has reacted in his signature style. After Shubman Gill's dismissal, he was greeted with a standing ovation from the crowd and went on to score a fifty. This time, he appeared determined, marking his first run with a flick off Josh Hazlewood and celebrating it with a fist pump, a gesture that conveyed both relief and defiance.

He proceeded to construct a fluent half-century off 56 balls, anchoring India's chase alongside Rohit Sharma, who also excelled with the bat. The partnership calmed India's early jitters and reminded fans of the duo's long-standing dominance. Kohli's resurgence not only silenced his detractors but also provided the Sydney crowd with a performance that felt like a perfect encore to his legacy in Australia. As the Indian star continues to build on his post half-century, India is on track for victory in the final match of the ODI series.

Virat Kohli creates history

In addition, Kohli has surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to secure the second position among the highest run scorers in ODI cricket.





The second-highest run-getter in ODI history, Virat Kohli! May his reign continue!

Sachin Tendulkar still holds the top position on the all-time run-getters list in One Day Internationals, boasting an impressive total of 18,426 runs from 452 innings. His record, established over two decades of excellence, remains the benchmark in ODI batting.

However, Virat Kohli is quickly closing the gap. With over 14,235 runs in just 293 innings, Kohli has moved ahead of Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 14,234 runs from 380 innings. Australia's Ricky Ponting is fourth with 13,704 runs in 365 innings, while Sri Lanka's explosive opener Sanath Jayasuriya completes the top five with 13,430 runs from 433 innings.

