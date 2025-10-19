IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli sets unwanted record after duck vs Australia; surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat

Air India's BIG Diwali gift for passengers; to operate special Milan-Delhi flight to bring home stranded passengers, check schedule

Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

Afghanistan issues BIG warning to Pakistan amid ceasefire: 'Swear by god, you will not find safety even up to Indian border'

French Embassy’s playful take on Diwali date confusion goes viral

'Don't want votes of...': Union Minister Giriraj Singh makes shocking remark on Muslims

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Russian President accusing Moscow of no intention to end the war: 'Putin cannot be stopped...'

Air China flight makes emergency landing after passenger’s bag catches fire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, one directed 'biggest flop in cinema history', other is jobless from 12 years, they are..

Two director brothers gave Ranbir Kapoor career-worst films, they are...

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost 11kg before Australia series

No vadapav, 700-800 reps daily: How Rohit Sharma transformed his body and lost

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of lights

Happy Diwali 2025: Top 25+ wishes, messages, and quotes to celebrate festival of

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli sets unwanted record after duck vs Australia; surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli set an unwanted record in the 1st ODI against Australia after being dismissed for a duck on his return to international cricket at Perth.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli sets unwanted record after duck vs Australia; surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli made his highly anticipated return to international cricket during the ODI series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Unfortunately for the former India captain, his comeback was not memorable as he was dismissed for a duck after facing just eight balls. The Australian bowlers had a clear strategy, with Mitchell Starc primarily targeting the off stump, ultimately leading to Kohli's dismissal. A visibly disappointed Virat made the long walk back to the pavilion without scoring.

In an unwanted statistic, Virat surpassed both Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly in the list of ODI ducks, now holding the record for the most ducks among former India captains. Both Rohit and Ganguly have recorded 16 ducks each in their ODI careers, with Ganguly retiring in 2008 and Rohit still active in the format. In the first ODI, Rohit managed to score 8 runs.

Since making his India debut in 2008, Virat has now failed to score on 17 occasions. This marked his first ODI duck in Australia, where he played his inaugural ODI on the continent back in 2012.

When it comes to Indian players with the most ODI ducks, Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 20 ducks over his extensive career of 463 ODIs. Following him is Javagal Srinath, who was dismissed without scoring 19 times.

Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble are tied for third place, each with 18 ducks. Kumble captained India in one ODI, while Yuvraj never took on a captaincy role in any format.

In the ongoing match, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel have each taken a wicket as Australia finds themselves two down in pursuit of 131 runs (DLS target) in the first ODI in Perth. Rohit Sharma made a good low catch at short third to dismiss Matthew Short, marking the second Australian wicket for India. Earlier, KL Rahul's explosive 31-ball 38, along with Axar Patel's determined 38 and debutant Nitish Reddy's two late sixes, helped India recover from a shaky start, finishing at 136 for 9. The match has been shortened to 26 overs per side due to four frustrating rain delays.

Also read| After disappointing 1st ODI, Varun Aaron advises Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to take inspiration from THIS Indian cricketer

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vi
Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy downpour hits Chennai, Nagapattinam, IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall till...
Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy downpour hits Chennai, Nagapattinam, IMD predicts...
Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma
Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air
Multitasking level max’: Employee dances at office Diwali party while working, internet reacts
Multitasking level max’: Employee dances at office Diwali party while working, i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE