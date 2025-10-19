IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli sets unwanted record after duck vs Australia; surpasses Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli set an unwanted record in the 1st ODI against Australia after being dismissed for a duck on his return to international cricket at Perth.

Virat Kohli made his highly anticipated return to international cricket during the ODI series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Unfortunately for the former India captain, his comeback was not memorable as he was dismissed for a duck after facing just eight balls. The Australian bowlers had a clear strategy, with Mitchell Starc primarily targeting the off stump, ultimately leading to Kohli's dismissal. A visibly disappointed Virat made the long walk back to the pavilion without scoring.

In an unwanted statistic, Virat surpassed both Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly in the list of ODI ducks, now holding the record for the most ducks among former India captains. Both Rohit and Ganguly have recorded 16 ducks each in their ODI careers, with Ganguly retiring in 2008 and Rohit still active in the format. In the first ODI, Rohit managed to score 8 runs.

Since making his India debut in 2008, Virat has now failed to score on 17 occasions. This marked his first ODI duck in Australia, where he played his inaugural ODI on the continent back in 2012.

When it comes to Indian players with the most ODI ducks, Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 20 ducks over his extensive career of 463 ODIs. Following him is Javagal Srinath, who was dismissed without scoring 19 times.

Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble are tied for third place, each with 18 ducks. Kumble captained India in one ODI, while Yuvraj never took on a captaincy role in any format.

In the ongoing match, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel have each taken a wicket as Australia finds themselves two down in pursuit of 131 runs (DLS target) in the first ODI in Perth. Rohit Sharma made a good low catch at short third to dismiss Matthew Short, marking the second Australian wicket for India. Earlier, KL Rahul's explosive 31-ball 38, along with Axar Patel's determined 38 and debutant Nitish Reddy's two late sixes, helped India recover from a shaky start, finishing at 136 for 9. The match has been shortened to 26 overs per side due to four frustrating rain delays.

