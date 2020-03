IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli 'proud' of India's efforts against Australia despite defeat in Women's T20 World Cup final

Men's team skipper Virat Kohli has expressed his thoughts after India's 85-run loss to Australia in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday (March 8).

Kohli took to Twitter and said that he is extremely proud of the team's efforts throughout the tournament.

"Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women's Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I'm confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever. Raising hands @BCCIWomen," Virat's post on Twitter read.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Aussies won the toss and decided to bat first in the final.

Openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy formed a formidable partnership of 91 runs in the first ten overs and played instrumental knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to boost Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

The duo smashed a 115-run partnership for the first wicket and gave Australia the perfect start in the final. After Healy's departure, skipper Meg Lanning then joined Mooney in the middle and kept the scoreboard ticking at a fast pace.

In the final two overs, Mooney managed to register boundaries to take Australia's score past the 180-run mark in the allotted twenty overs.

In chase of a target score of 185 runs, India got off to the worst possible start as start opener Shafali Verma (2) was sent back to the dressing room by Megan Schutt on the third ball of the innings.

The final nail in the coffin for India came in the sixth over of the innings as Harmanpreet (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Jess Jonassen, reducing the team to 30/4. Veda Krishnamurthy and Deepti Sharma tried to retrieve the innings as the duo put on 28 runs, but their vigil ended in the 12th over as Krishnamurthy (19) was dismissed by Delissa Kimmince.

Taniya did not come out to bat due to concussion and Richa Ghosh came in place of her as concussion substitute. In the end, Australia did not give away many loose balls, and the hosts went away with a win by 85 runs to win their fifth T20 World Cup title.