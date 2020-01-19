IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli overtakes MS Dhoni to become fastest skipper to score 5000 ODI runs

Team India's Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to smash 5000 ODI runs as skipper.

Kohli during his side's third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy on Sunday (January 19).

Kohli achieved the feat in his 82nd innings as India captain and broke former skipper MS Dhoni's record, who reached the milestone in 127 innings.

The 30-year-old joined the elite group of captains like Ricky Ponting (131 inns), Graeme Smith (135 inns) and Sourav Ganguly (136 inns) who also achieved this record before him.

At the time of writing, Kolhi is currently batting on 76 against the visitors in the chase of 287.

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (January 19).

The visitors got off to a sticky start after losing both their openers, Aaron Finch and David Warner, early on in the match.

It was thanks to Australia's 'Mr Reliable', Steve Smith, that the tourists managed to reach a total of 286/9 from their allocated 50 overs.