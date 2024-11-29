The second Test match between India and Australia is set to take place at the Adelaide Oval on December 6.

India is currently facing off against Australia in a five-match series for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India got off to a strong start by securing a commanding 295-run victory in Perth, with Virat Kohli playing a key role in this success. Kohli showcased his top form in the second innings by scoring his 30th Test century in just 143 deliveries.

Brian Lara holds the record for the most Test runs by a visiting batsman at the Adelaide Oval, with 610 runs to his name. Kohli, on the other hand, has scored 509 runs at the venue. If he manages to score 102 more runs in the upcoming Test match, he will surpass Lara's record and reach 611 runs, edging closer to Sir Vivian Richards' record of 552 runs at the same venue.

Kohli's impressive performance in the second innings against Australia, where he scored 100* runs off 143 balls, marked his 7th Test century against Australia in Australia. With three centuries already under his belt, Kohli has now become the first player in history to score 10 centuries against Australia in Australia across all three international formats. This achievement surpasses the record set by England's Jack Hobbs, who had 9 centuries against Australia in Australia.

Visiting players with the most number of runs at the Adelaide Oval

Brian Lara- 610

Sir Vivian Richards- 552

Virat Kohli- 509

Wally Hammond-482

Leonard Hutton- 456

