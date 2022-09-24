IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's million dollar reaction after fans chant 'RCB, RCB' in Nagpur, watch video

Virat Kohli's gesture wins hearts as fans chant 'RCB, RCB'

The second T20I between India and Australia may have been delayed by almost two and half hours because the outfield was wet due to rain, but even then the fans in Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium remained patient and continued to voice their support for the Men in Blue.

It was a jam-packed affair on Friday night and the fans remained loyal as they continued to cheer for the home team even as they had to wait for a long duration. During the game as well, the crowd was very loud and there was an incident during the 2nd T20I which is now going viral all over social media.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted on the cameras as he was standing in the dressing room. Upon seeing Kohli, the fans inside the stadium immediately started to chant 'RCB, RCB', the IPL franchise which he represents.

The 33-year-old was not all impressed by the fans' gesture as he was instead seen pointing towards his India jersey, almost as if asking the fans to cheer for Team India.

This whole incident was caught on camera and it is going crazy viral.

Talking about the match, due to the wet outfield, the contest was reduced to 8 overs per side, with Team India winning on six wickets, courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma's sensational 46*-run effort. The 'Hitman' helped his side chase down the required total of 91 runs with four balls to spare, thereby levelling the series 1-1.

The series decider meanwhile will be played on September 25, in Hyderabad.