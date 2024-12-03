In a video posted by Star Sports of India's first training session in Adelaide, Kohli, one of their key players, was seen with a bandaged knee during a practice ahead of the highly anticipated pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide.

India achieved a stunning 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams will face off again in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide on December 6. However, ahead of the second Test, fans expressed concern after seeing star batter Virat Kohli with a bandaged knee during practice.

Although the bandage raised some concerns, Kohli went on to take part in fielding drills and batting practice, showing no signs of discomfort.

India is heading into the game with a mental and physical edge over the Aussies who were left devastated by Bumrah's bowling and captaincy during a 295-run loss at Perth's Optus Stadium in the first Test.

However, the visitors would be looking to overcome the ghosts of the 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, which saw them being bundled out for their lowest Test score of 36 runs, starting that series on a nightmarish note.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

(With inputs from ANI)