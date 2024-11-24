During the first Test match between India and Australia in Perth, Kohli delivered a stellar performance by scoring a brilliant century in the second innings.

India's star batsman once again showcased his prowess by proving why he is hailed as the King of cricket. After a hiatus of 375 days, Virat Kohli finally broke his century drought in international cricket, achieving this milestone in Australia. During the first Test match between India and Australia in Perth, Kohli delivered a stellar performance by scoring a brilliant century in the second innings. This century held immense significance as fans eagerly awaited his comeback, especially following a lackluster 2024 in terms of international cricket. His last century prior to this was during the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals against New Zealand.

With this remarkable knock, Virat Kohli has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli now holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian batsman in Australia, with seven centuries to his name. Previously tied with Tendulkar at six centuries each, this milestone further solidifies Kohli's position as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history.

Jasprit Bumrah declared the innings immediately after Kohli reached his century, with India finishing on 487/6, setting Australia a daunting target of 534. There was a moment of uncertainty as Kohli was unsure if he had reached 100 with a boundary from 96, but once the umpire confirmed the boundary, Kohli raised his arms in relief, basking in the adulation before acknowledging Anushka Sharma in the stands.

This was Kohli's second Test century in Perth and his 30th Test century overall, surpassing Sir Don Bradman and joining the ranks of Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Matthew Hayden.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by becoming the first Indian batsman in Test cricket to score his first four centuries in the format as 150+ scores. The only other cricketer to achieve this feat in Test cricket is South Africa's Graeme Smith.

