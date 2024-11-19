The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy presents a significant opportunity for India to improve its standing on the WTC table, as well as a chance for Virat Kohli to set new record-breaking milestones.

In the upcoming series in Australia, Virat Kohli is targeting Sachin Tendulkar's record. Having played 13 Tests in Australia, Kohli has accumulated 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08, including six centuries and four fifties, with a highest score of 169. He needs 458 more runs to surpass his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, and become India's top run-scorer on Australian soil. Tendulkar, in 20 matches and 38 innings, scored 1,809 runs at an average of 53.20, with six centuries, seven fifties, and a career-best score of 241*.

Here are some other records Virat Kohli can break in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Most Test centuries by a visiting player in Australia

Virat currently has scored six centuries in Australia. He sits behind Jack Hobbs (nine centuries) and Wally Hammond (seven centuries) of England as the third-highest century-scorer in Australia. A bumper BGT with four more centuries could take him to the top of the list.

Most Test runs by a visiting batter in Adelaide

Adelaide Oval has been nice to Virat over the years, right from his maiden Test century on the 2011-12 tour to Australia which sealed his place in the Test side. In four Tests at the venue, he has scored 509 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.62, with three centuries and a fifty. His best score here is 141. He needs 102 more runs to overcome the tally of legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara, who has scored 610 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 76.25, with two centuries and two fifties.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.