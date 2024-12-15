Kohli is currently ranked 4th on the list for most catches taken against a single opponent, with Steve Smith leading the way.

In addition to being an exceptional batsman for India, Virat Kohli is also known for his impressive fielding abilities. Kohli took a stunning catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the third Test at the Gabba. With this, he has now recorded 70 catches, the highest by any player against Australia in all three formats.

Kohli is currently ranked 4th on the list for most catches taken against a single opponent, with Steve Smith leading the way. Smith has grabbed 76 catches against England. Kohli needs seven more catches to break Smith’s landmark record in the ongoing Brisbane Test.

Mahela Jayawardene holds the second position with 72 catches against England, while Allan Border is third with 71 catches.

Players with the most catches taken against one team:

Steve Smith (Australia) - 76 catches vs England

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 72 catches vs England

Allan Border (Australia) - 71 catches vs England

Virat Kohli (India) - 70 catches vs Australia

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 68 catches vs Pakistan

While racking up centuries and a 241-stand in the third Test at the Gabba on Sunday, Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith gave India a repeat of their nightmare in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. At The Oval in June last year, the pair combined for 285 runs in the first innings to set a platform for Australia's maiden WTC title, Head smashing 163 from 174 balls while Smith played the patient accumulator in his 268-ball knock of 121.

Head and Smith reprised their roles on Sunday, with the latter making 101 off 190 deliveries and Head racing to 152 at nearly a run a ball. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed them both after tea but not until the pair had batted through the entire middle session to undo India's positive start of three morning wickets.

With the series level at 1-1, Australia finished day two at well in front at 405 for seven after rain restricted them to 28 for no loss on day one. Victory at the Gabba would put Australia within one test win of sealing their place in the WTC final while taking India's hopes of reaching the decider out of their hands.

Travis Head celebrated back-to-back hundreds, having smashed a match-winning 140 in the pink ball test in Adelaide, and posted his ninth test ton to continue his role as India's nemesis.

(With inputs from PTI)

