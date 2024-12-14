Star Indian batsman and former captain Virat Kohli achieved a significant milestone by joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive list.

India is currently facing off against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the renowned Gabba Cricket Ground in Brisbane. Following a disappointing 10-wicket loss in the second Test, India is eager to regain momentum in the series. All eyes are on Virat Kohli, particularly after his underwhelming performance in Adelaide, where he scored 7 and 11 in each respective innings. However, even before stepping up to bat, Kohli has already achieved a milestone comparable to Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli is marking his 100th international match against Australia across all three formats of the game, making him only the second player in history to reach this milestone against Australia. The first player to achieve this feat was the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who played 110 international matches against Australia.

Throughout his illustrious 24-year international career, the legendary Indian batsman competed in 39 Test matches and 71 One Day Internationals (ODIs) against the Australian team. He accumulated a total of 3630 runs and claimed 11 wickets in the longer format of the game, while amassing 3077 runs and 20 wickets in the 50-over matches.

In contrast, Kohli has participated in 28 Test matches, 49 ODIs, and 23 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Australia to date. He has achieved impressive totals of 2615 runs in Tests, 2367 runs in ODIs, and 794 runs in T20Is against the Australian team.

Kohli is determined to bounce back after a lackluster showing in the second Test, where he scored 7 and 11 runs in each innings. Should he score a century in Brisbane during the third Test, he will join Sunil Gavaskar as the second Indian player to score five Test hundreds in all five major Australian grounds. He will also become the third away player to accomplish this feat, following in the footsteps of Gavaskar and England's Alastair Cook.

