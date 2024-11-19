Virat Kohli will have the opportunity to surpass one of India's finest Test cricket batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara, in the elite list of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, set to begin on November 22. With the five-match Test series approaching, India's star player Virat Kohli is eyeing several significant records to break.



He will also have the opportunity to surpass one of India's finest Test cricket batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara, in the elite list of Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Kohli has accumulated 1979 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. He requires 55 more runs to surpass Pujara, who has scored 2033 runs in the BGT series against the Aussies.

At present, Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot on the list for the ‘most runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy’, with a total of 3262 runs. He is followed by Ricky Ponting and VVS Laxman with 2555 and 2434 runs respectively.

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to begin on November 22, with the first Test in Perth. The second Test, taking place from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will showcase the thrilling day-night format under the stadium's lights.

Following that, attention will shift to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, scheduled from December 14 to 18. The iconic Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the penultimate phase of the series.

The fifth and final Test, held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series finale, promising a thrilling conclusion to this exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.