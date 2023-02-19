Search icon
IND vs AUS: Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli share a laugh as the latter passes instructions to R Ashwin in Hindi

Australia were bowled out for 263 in the first innings, with Usman Khawaja top-scoring with 81 and Peter Handscomb making a crucial 72*.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

The first two days of the second Test match between India and Australia have been filled with captivating moments, as players from both sides have managed to find humor amidst the intensity of the contest. On day one, Virat Kohli and Usman Khawaja even shared a laugh, demonstrating the camaraderie between the two sides.

Australia were bowled out for 263 in the first innings, with Usman Khawaja top-scoring with 81 and Peter Handscomb making a crucial 72*. For India, Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared three wickets apiece.

In the 29th over of the Australian innings, Virat Kohli was actively engaged in the proceedings, offering advice to Ravichandran Ashwin as he bowled to a well-settled Usman Khawaja. After Ashwin delivered a dot ball to Khawaja on the third delivery, Kohli, from the first slip, could be heard offering words of encouragement to his teammate.

According to the video, he uttered the words "Ash... yeh maar raha hai" in Hindi while making a gesture with his hand. Usman Khawaja responded with a broad smile towards Kohli, indicating his understanding of the situation.

Kohli suddenly realized that Khawaja had been born in Pakistan and was fluent in Urdu, a language closely related to Hindi, and had deciphered what he had said to the Indian spinner. This revelation elicited a hearty laugh and a round of applause from Kohli.

