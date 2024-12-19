The concern surrounding Head's injury heightened when he was observed limping and stretching his left leg during Australia's second innings at the Gabba.

Travis Head, the star Australian batsman is currently facing uncertainty regarding his availability for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India. This uncertainty stems from a groin injury he sustained during the recently concluded third Test at the Gabba. Head's potential absence could prove to be a significant setback for Australia as they gear up for this crucial match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26.

The concern surrounding Head's injury heightened when he was observed limping and stretching his left leg during Australia's second innings at the Gabba. Subsequently, he did not take the field when India commenced their second innings with 12th man Josh Inglis stepping in as his replacement.

This development sparked concern among commentators and fans, with former players such as Michael Vaughan and Kerry O'Keeffe voicing their apprehensions about the potential impact of Head's condition on the series.

However, Head dismissed all rumors regarding the issue as baseless. As reported by Fox Sports, he stated, “It’s been a big couple of weeks and I’m a bit sore, but I’ll be fine.”

Captain Pat Cummins also confirmed that the player is dealing with a tight quad muscle. The 30-year-old is expected to recover in time for the upcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Travis Head has been in exceptional form throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, amassing an impressive 409 runs at an average of 81.80, establishing himself as the leading run-scorer of the series. His standout performance in Brisbane, where he scored a remarkable 152 runs earned him the Player of the Match award. Head's aggressive batting style has posed a significant threat to India's bowling attack, particularly against right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj.

As Australia prepares for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India, all attention is focused on Head's recovery. His contributions have been instrumental to Australia's success in this series, and his potential absence could have a profound impact on their chances against a formidable Indian team.

