CRICKET
Travis Head has extended his support to Rohit Sharma's decision to skip the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be with his wife following the birth of their second child.
Australia batter Travis Head has extended his support to Rohit Sharma's decision to skip the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to be with his wife following the birth of their second child.
With Rohit unavailable, pace spearhead and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side. Head backed Rohit's priorities and said he would have done the same if he had been in the same situation. “Hundred per cent, I support Rohit's decision. I would have done the same in the same situation.
"We sacrifice a lot of things as cricketers. While we live a privileged life, we miss important milestones in our personal lives. You don't get that time back. Hopefully, he returns at some stage in this series,” Head said after the training session at Optus Stadium, Perth on Monday.
Rohit's absence has left India without their regular captain for the crucial series opener. However, it is understood that Rohit would join the team either midway through the first Test or ahead of the second match in Adelaide, which will be played under lights with the pink ball.
Despite the setback of losing Rohit at the start of the series, Head warned against underestimating the Indian team. “If you look at our history, you would not rule out any Indian team. In the last two trips, they've had injuries and doubts, and people questioned them, but they pulled off incredible performances. Whoever they play, it's going to be a strong team,” said Head, referring to India's stunning series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.
India's ability to rise to the occasion without key players has been a hallmark of their recent tours to Australia. The team management will be counting on players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to step up, while youngsters like Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal could be crucial in the absence of their skipper.
Head also believes star India batter Kohli will have his moments, calling the 36-year-old a "world-class" operator. Head also urged Australia to appreciate Kohli's talent and realise that during the five-match series, there would be times when he is virtually unstoppable at the wicket.
Kohli averaged just 22.72 in his six Test matches this year, way below his average of 54.08 in Tests in Australia and his overall career average of 47.83. He comes into his fifth Australia tour after making just 91 runs in India's 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand at home earlier this month.
"He's pretty big. Everyone talks about Virat, wherever he goes. Maybe the closed sessions give him a bit of freedom, bit of space. There won't be a series where you would play India and you wouldn't talk about Kohli.
"No doubt, we will go through all their players, cannot wait to start well against them. Virat's going to have his moments in this series, hopefully not too many of them. He's a world-class player. Over the course of five Tests, he is going to play well at some stage. We have to understand and respect that. Hopefully, the players on our side also have their moments in the series," he added.
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who is also the top wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stated that the bowling lineup has strategies for every batter, not just Virat. "Cannot wait to get cracking", said Lyon as he sent out alarm bells ringing for the Indian side, who are entering the upcoming series, on the back of a home series defeat against New Zealand.
"We know what India brings to the table so it is going to be a massive challenge for us. It is not just Virat, we have got plans for each one of their guys. They have a side full of superstars, the batting lineup which is exciting, it is a massive challenge for us," said Lyon.
"We are looking forward to that, we have some plans in store. Let's get cracking on Friday," he added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
IND vs AUS: Travis Head reacts to Rohit Sharma's decision for missing first Test: ‘You don't get that…’
Air pollution: SC directs Delhi-NCR states to strictly implement GRAP-IV
Meet woman, IAS Officer who studied CS, LLB before taking UPSC exam, secured AIR...
AUS vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Marcus Stoinis shines as Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to win series 3-0
Manipur Violence: Curfew imposed in 7 districts, schools, colleges shut till...
How two young minds from Bhopal are changing India's recycling game?
Sourav Ganguly irritated over THIS India star getting negative feedback for BGT, says, 'let him fail...'
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra India launch: Check expected price, features, and more
Bad news for Amazon, Flipkart as Blinkit launches new services for...
Pakistan pollution: Lockdown in Lahore, Multan as AQI crosses 2000 mark, health emergency in Punjab
Dilip Joshi to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Report claims he held Asit Modi's collar in massive fight after...
Elon Musk wore ‘Omega’ necklace to UFC event sparks online debate, know what it means
PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, Post Office FD, which government scheme is best for investment? Know interest rates, benefits
Amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours, both avoid daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's...
Meet Indian-origin CEO who is receiving death threats due to this reason
Cheteshwar Pujara returns to Border-Gavaskar Trophy in THIS new role
Astronomers find largest water reservoir ever, 140 trillion times Earth's total...
Meet woman, Isha Ambani's lesser-known sister-in-law, who runs family business worth Rs 9087 crore, her net worth is...
Punjab: Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announce march towards Delhi on...
Delhi Air Pollution: 'Do not relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without informing us', SC to Delhi government
Cristiano Ronaldo's BIG claim, says his next guest on YouTube will break internet, netizens say it will be...
IndiGo pilot's cute surprise for wife on flight will make your day, watch viral video
Kanguva: Disha Patani 'was there to look pretty' says producer's wife, angry netizens bash her
Kashmera Shah meets with 'freak accident', shares pics of tissues soaked in blood: 'Worse was going to...'
Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale X review: Netizens call actress's documentary 'below average', Vignesh Shivan 'annoying'
Apple iPhone 15 gets massive price cut on Amazon, here's how you can grab this deal
Amazon India's BIG decision, set to move headquarters to this place, will impact…
Day after quitting AAP, Kailash Gahlot joins BJP
Coolie lifts passengers, helps them board train coach through window, video goes viral, watch
Kerala lottery TODAY November 18 Live WIN WIN 680 Monday lucky draw result to be out at 3 pm, check full winners list
Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi's 'ek hain to safe hain' remark, targets Gautam Adani, says, Dharavi project designed to...
Pushpa 2 trailer: SS Rajamouli reviews Allu Arjun's action-drama, calls it...
Former coach reveals once Dhoni and Virat Kohli had disagreement during Border-Gavaskar trophy, says, 'Dhoni tried to...
Rakkayie teaser: Nayanthara sets out to challenge male actors with daring action sequences in Senthil Nallasamy's film
NASA Alert! Football stadium-sized asteroid racing towards Earth today at 52117 kmph, should you be worried?
'Personal rivalry with Virat Kohli': Ex-Australian cricketer's BIG statement ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy
Meet man who hit jackpot with Rs 180 crore business idea, not from IIT, IIM, has this Rajasthan Royals link...
This is world's longest-running experiment, started nearly 100 years ago, could go on for...
'Anyone remember this?': Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN mesmerising photos from sets of Gunday, leaves fans starstuck
Biden takes BIG decision to benefit Ukraine months before Trump takeover, will this lead to World War 3?
Sunil Gavaskar's BOLD prediction on IPL auction, says THIS team will target Shreyas Iyer, not KKR, RCB, MI, CSK
Tata's BIG move, to buy stake in this Apple partner amid reports of new iPhone unit in Tamil Nadu
Brazil welcomes PM Modi with vedic chants and traditional festivities ahead of G20 summit
Kartik Aaryan makes surprise entry at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert, takes the internet by storm: 'This is huge'
THIS beggar hosted grand feast for over 20,000 people, spent Rs..., here's why
'Ab Tiger bhi Animal Banega': Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 first look triggers internet
Meet man, who made first mobile call in India from Nokia 29 years ago, it cost Rs...
Viral: US-based CEO terminates 99 of 111 employees over Slack message, reason will leave you shocked
Vande Bharat sleeper train vs Rajdhani Express, which is better? Here's all you need know
Meet Indian woman who dazzled in 200-carat diamonds at Met Gala 2024, not Isha Ambani or Natasha Poonawalla, she is...
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 18, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
'Dry state ghoshit kar do': Diljit Dosanjh offers solution after Telangana govt bans him from singing alcohol songs
Bank Holiday Today: All banks to remain closed today in this state due to...
THIS AI granny talks to scammers and wastes their time, here's how it works
West Bengal Violence: 15 held, internet shut down after clashes between two groups in Murshidabad
Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar SLAMS Kapil Sharma after he 'jokes on his personality': 'I didn't...'
Mukesh Ambani's MEGA offer after Jio-Disney merger, Jiostar plans starting at just Rs...
Indigo, SpiceJet issue advisory for passengers as toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal gets into ugly spat with Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, says 'faad dunga'
Vivek Ramaswamy has THIS plan to tackle US job crisis under Trump 2.0, says...
Meet man, who was born in Mumbai slum, left school at age of 15, now has net worth of Rs 734332922490, his business...
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika's fans create stampede-like situation, go crazy at trailer launch event
The Sabarmati Report box office collection day 3: Vikrant Massey film fails to beat 12th Fail, earns just Rs...
Delhi Pollution: Air quality plummets to 'severe+' category as AQI inches closer to 500 in Delhi-NCR, GRAP IV imposed
Meet man who was once linked to Aishwarya Rai, sold his 18-month-old company to Microsoft for Rs 3320 crore, now he is..
Meet woman who couldn't become doctor due to tragedy, later cracked UPSC in first attempt, she is...
Meet man who started as salesman, travelled 85 km daily by bus, later built India's 4th largest pharma company, worth Rs
SC to hear today pleas seeking curbs to tackle air pollution as GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi
Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more
Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Tere Bina Na Guzara AE', watch
Meet woman who leads Rs 56360 crore company, daughter of India's richest female in engineering sector
Meet man who left home with only Rs 50, later built company worth Rs 17000 crore, his business is…
World’s most expensive watch costs Rs 465 crore, it is made by…
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I live in India?
Kanguva box office collection day 4: Suriya, Bobby Deol film just manages to cross Rs 50 crore in opening weekend
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection: Which film will cross Rs 500-crore mark first?
Which players will Mumbai Indians target in IPL 2025 mega auction?
'I'm the same weight...:' Sunita Williams shares health update after being stuck in space since months
No road tax, registration fees on electric vehicles in THIS Indian state till...
Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil film has an Amitabh Bachchan connection
PCB set to sack Jason Gillespie; 52-year-old former Pakistan cricketer to assume role as head coach
After Imsha Rehman, Minahil Malik, THIS Indonesian celeb’s private video leaked online
Amid linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur shows off her talent; netizens say 'you should be jailed for...'
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss first Test against Australia in Perth; Jasprit Bumrah to lead
GRAP 4 imposed in Delhi from November 18: What's open, what's closed
'Need a full album': Man's hilarious mimicry singing of celebrities goes viral, watch video
Australian media's fascination with Virat Kohli continues as India great dominates frontpage with title of 'G.O.A.T'
'Tohar Lalla Badshah': A collaboration between Badshah and Manoj Tiwari you didn't see coming
Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina’s weight loss journey: Here’s how she lost over 50 kg in 12 months
WI vs ENG Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs England 5th T20I live in India?
'I always believe...': Sudha Murty praises son-in-law Rishi Sunak's 'good Indian cultural values'
Allu Arjun impresses with his Hindi at Pushpa 2 trailer launch event in Patna, watch viral video
Matt Gaetz: From F-35 Fighter Jets to Attorney General Nomination Amid Sex Scandal Allegations
'I'm scared of him': Muhammad Ali's old video praising Mike Tyson goes viral, WATCH here
How 'Banana for Scale' meme found its way to Elon Musk's SpaceX starship rocket
Zomato delivery agent riding bike with her child melts hearts online, watch viral video
Man who mistakenly declared dead walks into his own prayer meet; here's what happened
VIRAL: In terrifying video, Leopard sneaks into house attacks pet dog in Mount Abu, check here
BCCI gives massive update on KL Rahul's availability for 1st Test vs Australia in Perth
'T20 mein teri...': Babar Azam gives death stare to trolls during Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I, WATCH viral video