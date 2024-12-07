Head, who delivered an impressive 140-run performance, was met with a fiery send-off from Siraj sparking mixed reactions from the crowd.

The second day of the Adelaide Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was marked by a tense on-field confrontation between Travis Head and pacer Mohammed Siraj. Head, who delivered an impressive 140-run performance, was met with a fiery send-off from Siraj sparking mixed reactions from the crowd. Head himself later addressed the incident, expressing disappointment in the conduct of the Indian team.

Head's aggressive century was the standout moment of Day 2, propelling the hosts to a 157-run lead. His bold approach kept the scoreboard active and left India struggling to find a response. However, his innings came to an end when Siraj bowled a yorker, sending the left-hander back to the pavilion. This was followed by an intense send-off from Siraj, leading to a brief exchange of words between the players.

The altercation between Siraj and the Adelaide crowd was met with disapproval, resulting in boos directed towards Siraj for his behavior. In a post-day interview, Head addressed the incident, explaining that while he initially commended Siraj for his delivery, he felt that the Indian pacer misunderstood his words.

"I said 'well bowled' but he thought otherwise. When he pointed me to the shed, he got a little bite back from me. Slightly disappointed with how it transpired. It is what it is. If they want to act like that and that's how they're going to represent themselves, then so be it," said Head.

The Australian batsman viewed it as a display of poor sportsmanship from the Indian team. However, Head sees it as a normal part of the game. Amidst the on-field controversy, Head took a moment to reflect on the importance of his performance. He dedicated his impressive innings to his newborn son, Harrison. Head, who had previously made a similar gesture when his first child was born, humorously mentioned that he may have faced criticism from his wife if he had not acknowledged the special occasion.

"We have a newborn boy a couple of weeks ago. So, did it when Miller was born. I would have got some stick from my wife If I didn't do that when Harrison was born. I took my chances here and there. Sometimes it was tough to get a bat on, at certain stages they were bowling really well. Nice to take my luck and put the guys in a good position," he concluded.

Also read| Watch: Mohammed Siraj gives aggressive send off to Travis Head, gets booed by Adelaide crowd