IND vs AUS: Three months after ODI double century, star batter to make Test debut at Ahmedabad

Australia have confirmed Steve Smith will again captain the Test side in their Border Gavaskar Trophy series-concluding a match in Ahmedabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

File Photo

India is gearing up to face Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing on March 9th (Thursday). The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, began the highly anticipated series with an impressive display of dominance, clinching victories in the first two Tests. However, the Australians made a strong comeback in the third Test held in Indore. 

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, who has been a regular wicketkeeper-batsman for the Test side over the past couple of years, KS Bharat took on the role of the glovesman in the first three Tests. Unfortunately, it appears that he may lose his place in the final game. 

According to a report by The Indian Express, Ishan Kishan, a regular member of India's limited-overs squad, is expected to make his debut in the longest format of the game at the final Test in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. KS Bharat has been struggling with the bat throughout the series, and Kishan, who is a like-for-like replacement for Pant, may get the nod on what is expected to be a batting-friendly wicket.

After his record-breaking double century in ODIs against Bangladesh three months ago, Ishan Kishan is finally set to receive his maiden Test cap. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Express report, Mohammad Shami, who was rested in the 3rd Test Match at Indore, will make his comeback into the playing XI in the 4th Test. It is expected that he will replace Mohammad Siraj, who will be given a break after a long run of appearances in the longest format of the game. Umesh Yadav, who was in excellent form in the third Test, where he picked up three wickets, is likely to retain his spot for the 4th game as well.

The Indian team management must consider the possibility of facing Australia in the WTC final at the Oval. If this happens, Bharat may struggle against the formidable pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. It is crucial to keep this in mind and make the necessary adjustments to ensure a successful outcome.

Unfortunately, Pant's recovery is not expected anytime soon. However, Kishan is a promising alternative and should be given a chance to prove himself. 

