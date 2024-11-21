As many as 100,000 people are expected to flock the venue when India and Australia face each other in yet another cricket showdown

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is back as India gets set to take on Australia in a five-test match starting from November 22 at the new Perth Stadium. Both these teams have a lot at stake in this series, with India eyeing their fifth successive series triumph and Australia keen on getting their hands on the trophy after a gap of ten years.

India starts the series as the holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last four series between the sides and two of those in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21. But the Indian side has its problems as their captain Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first Test match due to personal matters. Jasprit Bumrah will step in as captain, leading a squad that includes star players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Australia, on the other hand, is eager to win the trophy for the first time since the 2014-15 series after a decade of waiting. The home side has been a combination of experience and youth, and with Nathan McSweeney may in line to make his debut, expected to make an impact at the top of the order alongside seasoned players like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Both teams are at the moment occupying the first and second positions in the ICC World Test Championship points table, making this rivalry even more competitive.

The first test is set to begin at 7:50 AM IST, where fans can watch the match live on Star Sports Network, DD Sports, and can live stream online on Disney+ Hotstar. This time, cricket lovers are in for a treat, as both teams will be keen to prove a point in one of the more famous cricketing rivalries.

With this exciting series opener in mind, all the attention will be paid to how these two teams will perform in the conditions of Perth. As many as 100,000 people are expected to flock the venue when India and Australia face each other in yet another cricket showdown.