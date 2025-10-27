IND vs AUS T20I series: Full Schedule, live streaming, squads, venues and more

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?
CRICKET
Ahead of the 5-match T20I series against Australia, let us take a look at some of the important details like squads, head-to-head records, live streaming details and more.
After the conclusion of the 3-match ODI series against Australia, Team India are all set to lock horns with the Baggy Greens in the upcoming 5-match T20I series, starting October 29. Team India will play the upcoming series against the Aussies under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as his deputy. The first match will be played in Canberra and the final one in Brisbane. With the ICC T20I World Cup just months away, the upcoming series holds much importance for both sides. Ahead of the high-voltage series, let us take a look at some of the important deets about it.
The live telecast of the India vs Australia T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network in India, and fans can also watch it on the JioHotstar app on mobile and smart TVs. The toss for all matches will be held at 1:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the match will begin at 1:45 pm IST.
1st T20I - Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 29)
2nd T20I - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne (October 31)
3rd T20I - Bellerive Oval, Hobart (November 2)
4th T20I - Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (November 6)
5th T20I - The Gabba, Brisbane (November 8)
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Josh Philippe (WK), Tim David, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, and Xavier Bartlett.
Total Matches Played - 32
IND Won - 20
AUS Won - 11
No Result - 1