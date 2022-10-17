Search icon
IND vs AUS T20 World Cup: KL Rahul fumes after cracking his bat, watch video

After smashing his bat in Marcus Stoinis' over, Indian opener KL Rahul looked to hurl the cuss word.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2022

Team India is facing Australia in their first warm-up match before the start of their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. After smashing his bat in Marcus Stoinis' over, Indian opener KL Rahul looked to hurl the cuss word.

Batting first, the Men in Blue started the game on a good note, with KL Rahul blasting Australian bowlers out of the park with ease. KL Rahul yelled "F**k Yaar" in the first innings' 3.5 over when his bat cracked after playing a stroke on the previous delivery.

KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 57 runs off 33 deliveries before giving his wicket to Glenn Maxwell.

Ahead of their opening Super 12 fixture against Pakistan, Team India is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand respectively.

