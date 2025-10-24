IND vs AUS, Sydney weather forecast: Will rain affect India vs Australia 3rd ODI at SCG?

India is determined to recover after suffering defeats in the first two ODIs, which resulted in them losing the series. The visiting team aims to clinch a consolation victory in the final match, hoping to conclude the ODI segment on a high note before turning their attention to the T20 format.

India and Australia face off in the third ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) this Saturday, October 25. Shubman Gill and his team are determined to reclaim their pride after suffering defeats in Perth and Adelaide, which have given Mitchell Marsh and his squad a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. Earlier this year, the Kangaroos experienced a setback when they lost to India in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, but they have since avenged that loss by winning the home series, leaving their opponents in search of solutions.

The visitors are without their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and key allrounder Hardik Pandya, and they have also opted to bench wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, choosing instead to include an additional utility player to bolster their batting lineup. During the match at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Australia’s typically shaky middle-order rose to the occasion, successfully chasing down a target of 265.

While Arshdeep Singh (2/41), Harshit Rana (2/59), and Washington Sundar (2/37) managed to take crucial wickets, India felt the absence of Kuldeep’s relentless precision as Matthew Short (74) and Cooper Connolly (61) guided the Australians to victory.

Veteran opener Rohit Sharma displayed promising form, overcoming some early jitters to score 73 runs, supported by solid performances from Shreyas Iyer (61) and Axar Patel (44). What India desperately needed was for one of these players to convert their innings into a significant three-figure score to approach the 300-run mark.

Sydney Weather Forecast

The weather in Sydney is expected to be clear and sunny for the third ODI between Australia and India. There is no rain anticipated during the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with temperatures ranging from 16 to 23 degrees Celsius as the summer season begins in Australia. Humidity levels are expected to be between 56 and 69 percent, with winds gradually increasing throughout the day.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis

Also read| 'Farewell match tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s viral chat with Rohit Sharma triggers retirement speculation ahead of 3rd ODI - Watch