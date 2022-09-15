IND vs AUS: Steve Smith, Pat Cummins share pics from flight as Australia jet off for India

Steve Smith, Pat Cummins

Aaron Finch-led Australian team is set to touchdown in India on Thursday ahead of the three-match T20I series between the two nations. It will be the first time since November 2020 that India and Australia come face to face in a bilateral T20I series.

Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were among the Australian players who shared pictures from their flight as they jetted off for the subcontinent. While the visitors will reach Mohali on Thursday itself, the Indian team will assemble at the venue of the 1st T20I match later on Saturday.

The Australian team is arriving in India five days ahead of the first match to acclimatise to the Indian conditions so that they can perform to their peak.

READ| BCCI announce India's squad for T20I series against Australia and South Africa

India and Australia are in different groups for the World Cup, but they will face off in one of the warmup games before the spectacle.

It should be a classic encounter between the reigning T20 champs and the number 1 ranked T20I team in the world. However, both sides will be missing some key personnel.

While Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury during the recently concluded Asia Cup, Arshdeep Singh has been rested for the assignment versus Australia.

On the other than, the visitors' talismanic opener David Warner has also been rested, and they will have to make do with the absence of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, all of whom have not travelled to India due to their respective injury woes.

Australian team has left to India for the 3-match T20 series starting on the 20th. pic.twitter.com/yuArQOnWI9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2022

READ| Australia share pic of new jersey for T20 World Cup, Dinesh Karthik's hilarious reply wins the internet

Starc (knee), Marsh (ankle) and Stoinis (side strain) have been ruled out.

Earlier, a report in cricket.com.au said pacer Nathan Ellis, all-rounders Daniel Sams, and Sean Abbott will be the replacements for the injured trio on their trip to India, with matches to take place on September 20, 23 and 25 in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively.