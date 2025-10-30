IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH

Kim Garth bowled a delivery that went down the leg side and was called a wide by the on-field umpire. Know what happens next below.

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana was left distraught after getting out against Australia during the Women’s World Cup semi-final on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana had scored 24 runs off 24 balls, including two fours and a six, before being dismissed by Kim Garth.

Here's what happened

In the 10th over of India’s chase, Kim Garth bowled a delivery that went down the leg side and was called a wide by the on-field umpire. Surprisingly, Australia’s wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy opted for a DRS review. Mandhana appeared unfazed by the decision, but the replay revealed otherwise. The third umpire ruled Mandhana out, much to her disbelief.

She repeatedly told teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, “bat nahi laga,” clearly questioning the decision. The Australian players erupted in celebration as “OUT” appeared on the big screen. Mandhana stood for a moment, shaking her head, before walking back to the pavilion. WATCH here:

India vs Australia Women's World Cup semi-final

Phoebe Litchfield’s scintillating 119 and a half-centuries from venerable Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) helped Australia set a 339-run target against a sloppy India in the second Women’s World Cup semifinal here on Thursday.