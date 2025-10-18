FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to surpass Babar Azam in THIS list

Shubman Gill is on the brink of a major milestone in Australia during the IND vs AUS series. The Indian batter is set to surpass Babar Azam in a key record, signaling a landmark achievement and a significant moment in his international career.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

India is set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting this Sunday. The Indian team will be led by Shubman Gill, who has taken over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma for this series. Gill is on the brink of achieving several records and could potentially surpass Pakistan's Babar Azam.

This series presents Gill with the chance to outshine some of the top players in this format. Should he accumulate 225 runs, he will become the fastest player to reach 3000 runs in One Day Internationals. Currently, he has amassed 2775 runs in 55 matches, and he could reach this milestone by the end of the series.

The renowned South African cricketer Hashim Amla holds the record for the fastest 3,000 runs, achieving this milestone in just 57 matches. Should Gill succeed, he will surpass Babar Azam, who currently occupies the fifth position on this list. Hashim Amla leads the rankings, followed by Shai Hope from the West Indies in second place. Three Pakistani players hold the third, fourth, and fifth positions. If Gill breaks this record, he will replace Babar Azam in the standings.

Interestingly, no Indian player has made it onto this list; Shikhar Dhawan reached 3000 ODI runs after 72 matches, while Virat Kohli did so in 75 innings.

Quickest to 3,000 ODI Runs

Hashim Amla - South Africa, 57 innings

Shai Hope - West Indies, 67 innings

Fakhar Zaman - Pakistan, 67 innings

Imam-ul-Haq - Pakistan, 67 innings

Babar Azam - Pakistan, 68 innings

Having played 55 ODIs, the new captain has demonstrated his capabilities and was part of the team that won the Champions Trophy. His statistics in this format are impressive as he approaches the 3000-run milestone.

Gill has scored 2775 runs with an outstanding average of 59.04, which includes 8 centuries. He has a significant opportunity to enhance his statistics in this upcoming series.

Also read| Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma ODI records in Australia: Who is India's real match-winner Down Under?

