IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to move to their lavish Rs 250 crore bungalow this Diwali? Here's what we know

Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'

Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns loss of 3 players in Pakistani airstrikes, withdraws from Tri-Nation series

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance of Chhoti Diwali

Viral video: Salman Khan slams Amaal Mallik, gives him last warning, Daboo Malik lashes out at son for his 'badtameezi': 'Mere maathe pe mat likh...'

Rashid Khan's FIRST reaction after Pakistan's air strikes kill 3 Afghanistani cricketers: 'Grave violation of...'

Diwali 2025: 7 budget-friendly air purifiers under Rs 5,000 to combat indoor air pollution, check top deals on Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma

Viral video: Jackie Shroff upset with media, loses cool at paps during Pankaj Dheer's prayer meet, reprimands cameraman: 'Tere ghar mein agar...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
3 Afghan cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attacks on Afghanistan, Taliban says truce 'broken'

3 Afghan cricketers among 10 killed as Pak launches fresh attacks on Afghanistan

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold and silver

Dhanteras 2025: Know shubh muhurat, puja rituals, ideal time to purchase gold an

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali, several areas breach 300-mark

Delhi AQI: Air quality remains 'Poor' for fourth straight day ahead of Diwali

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket

Shreyas Iyer, who is a part of Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, is on the verge of scripting history. Know more about it below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket
Shreyas Iyer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India's star batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to script history if he scores 155 runs in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia. If Iyer manages to do so, he will complete 3,000 ODI runs. Not only this, he is just 240 runs away from 5,000 international runs. In the 70 ODI matches he has played so far, Iyer has scored 2,845 runs at an average of 48.22, which includes six centuries and 22 half-centuries.

 

Will Shreyas Iyer script history in upcoming ODI series vs Australia?

 

Overall, Shreyas Iyer has featured in 135 international matches, amassing 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68, which includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

 

Earlier this year, Iyer was also India's highest run-getter and overall second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Apart from this, Iyer was also among the top 10 highest run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

 

IND vs AUS ODI Series: Fixtures

 

1st ODI - October 19 (Perth)

 

2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide)

 

3rd ODI - October 25 (Sydney)

 

IND vs AUS: Possible Playing XI

 

India - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj.

 

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Short, and Mitchell Owen.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop laughing
Viral clip shows Indian family struggling to order breads, internet can’t stop l
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, 'Can't deplete...'
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukra
Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention
From Jacqueline Fernandez to Palak Tiwari, and other divas dazzle in Red
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara, but warns him...
Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine
Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE