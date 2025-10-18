IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer on verge of scripting history, set to enter elite list in ODI cricket

Shreyas Iyer, who is a part of Team India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, is on the verge of scripting history. Know more about it below.

Team India's star batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to script history if he scores 155 runs in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia. If Iyer manages to do so, he will complete 3,000 ODI runs. Not only this, he is just 240 runs away from 5,000 international runs. In the 70 ODI matches he has played so far, Iyer has scored 2,845 runs at an average of 48.22, which includes six centuries and 22 half-centuries.

Will Shreyas Iyer script history in upcoming ODI series vs Australia?

Overall, Shreyas Iyer has featured in 135 international matches, amassing 4,760 runs at an average of 40.68, which includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Earlier this year, Iyer was also India's highest run-getter and overall second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Apart from this, Iyer was also among the top 10 highest run-scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

IND vs AUS ODI Series: Fixtures

1st ODI - October 19 (Perth)

2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide)

3rd ODI - October 25 (Sydney)

IND vs AUS: Possible Playing XI

India - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Short, and Mitchell Owen.