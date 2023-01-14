IND vs AUS series: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan earn Test call-up, Bumrah misses out; Check latest updates

The 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on February 9.

India's Test squad for the first two matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia was announced by the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday. This highly-anticipated announcement marks the beginning of a thrilling series between two of the world's top cricketing nations. With the squad now confirmed, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the series, which promises to be an exciting and competitive battle between two of the best teams in the world.

At the ripe age of 32, Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to be capped in Test cricket, has been selected for India's squad. Joining him is Ishan Kishan, who is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game, and KS Bharat, who will be the team's keepers. This marks a significant milestone for both Yadav and Kishan, as they look to make their mark in red ball format.

Surya recently appeared in two Ranji matches for Mumbai, hitting 90 against Hyderabad and 95 against Saurashtra in short succession. He has already played 79 first-class games, scoring 5549 runs at an average of 45.

Ishan's decision was relatively simple, as he is a like-for-like substitute for Pant, who is a left-hander.

Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery, has been included in the Test squad pending his fitness. Jasprit Bumrah has not been selected due to his lack of match-fitness, which is essential for playing five-day cricket.

The tour, commencing in Nagpur on February 9th, will mark the final installment of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This highly anticipated series promises to be an exciting and memorable event for cricket fans around the world.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

