India is coming into the match with momentum, having won all three of their group matches including a decisive win against New Zealand.

India and Australia are set to clash in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. This eagerly awaited match will add another exciting chapter to the fierce rivalry between India and Australia in cricket. The Men in Blue are looking to move past their defeat in the ODI World Cup 2023 final and are eager for revenge against Australia.

India won the Champions Trophy title in 2013 in England and previously shared it with Sri Lanka in 2002. Australia, in contrast, has claimed the Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009.

India comes into this match with strong momentum after a decisive win in their last group match against New Zealand, making them the only team to win all three of their group matches. Australia, however, secured their place in the semifinals with just one win in the tournament, finishing second in group B.

Even with Australia missing some key bowlers, all eyes will be on India's star players like Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, who are essential for leading the team to victory.

As fans eagerly await the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, let's take a look at the ODI records of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma against Australia.

Virat Kohli, India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs against Australia, has accumulated 2367 runs in 49 matches at an impressive average of 53.79. He has hit 8 centuries and 14 fifties against Australia in ODIs, including a fifty in their last encounter during the ODI World Cup 2023.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has an impressive total of 2379 runs in 45 ODIs against Australia, making him India's second-highest run-scorer in the 50-over format against the Men in Yellow.

The experienced batsman has demonstrated his skill by scoring 8 centuries, 9 fifties, and even a double century against Australia in ODIs, maintaining an impressive average of 58.02. At 37 years old, Rohit has smashed an incredible 87 sixes against Australia, the highest by any batter.

