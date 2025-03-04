Australia has caused India plenty of heartbreak in ICC knockout matches, and the Men in Blue will aim to change that when the teams face off in the Champions Trophy semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium.

India is up against Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. Historically, Australia has been a tough opponent for India in ICC knockout matches, but the Men in Blue are eager to turn the tide this time. India has several advantages that could help them in the upcoming clash.

Having played all their matches in Dubai, India is familiar with the conditions at the Dubai International Stadium. Their team is well-adapted to the slow and low pitch, which gives them a strategic edge. In contrast, Australia will be playing their first match at this venue in the ICC Champions Trophy and may take some time to adjust. Moreover, Australia's bowling attack is missing experience, as key players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood are not part of the squad.

Australia's limited participation in the tournament, with their matches against South Africa and Afghanistan being washed out, adds another layer of unpredictability to their performance. While Australia has had success against India in past ICC knockout games, the Men in Blue have also claimed important victories in critical matches.

IND vs AUS in ICC knockouts

In various tournaments, India and Australia have faced off in a number of matches. In the ICC World Cup, India has emerged victorious in 1 match, while Australia has won 3. In the ICC Champions Trophy, India has won 2 matches, with Australia yet to secure a victory. In the T20 World Cup, India has won 1 match, while Australia has not won any. Lastly, in the World Test Championship, India has notched up 1 win against Australia.

India's recent win over New Zealand, highlighted by Varun Chakravarthy's outstanding performance, could impact their team selection for the upcoming match. The choice to field four spinners, including Chakravarthy who took five wickets, was effective. It will be interesting to see if India decides to include an extra seamer at the cost of a spinner, a strategy that might surprise Australia.

