Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings, scoring 84 runs, as India triumphed over Australia by 4 wickets in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy held in Dubai.

India delivered a resounding victory over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday, fueled by stellar performances from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and the bowlers. This triumph marked a sweet revenge for India, avenging past defeats with a thrilling win.

The Indian team displayed their skill and determination with both bat and ball, outclassing their Australian opponents to secure a spot in the highly anticipated final. Their victory over South Africa in the first semi-final further solidified their position in the championship match.

Virat Kohli led the charge with an impressive 84 runs, guiding the team to the summit clash. Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a gritty knock of 45 runs, while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya made significant impacts during the match.

Australia, led by Steve Smith, posted a target of 260 runs, with Smith and Alex Carey both scoring half-centuries. Smith's 73 runs off 96 balls, along with partnerships with Travis Head and Marnus Kabuschagne, posed a challenge for the Indian bowlers.

Mohammed Shami stood out among the Indian bowlers, taking three crucial wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed two wickets. The team's collective effort and stellar performances have propelled them to the final, where they will look to continue their winning streak and claim the Champions Trophy.