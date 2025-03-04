Kohli reached this significant milestone during the high-stakes Champions Trophy semi-final match between India and Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career by surpassing Australian great Ricky Ponting for the most catches taken by a fielder in ODIs. Kohli reached this landmark during India's crucial Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. Showcasing his remarkable athleticism, the 36-year-old took two crucial catches as India restricted Australia to 264 runs.

With this accomplishment, Kohli now holds the record for the second-highest number of catches by a fielder in ODI history. In 301 matches, he has taken 161 catches, a record only eclipsed by former Sri Lankan batting legend Mahela Jayawardene, who has 218 catches.

Ponting, who recorded an impressive 160 catches during his career, has now dropped to third place, while former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin sits in fourth with 156 catches.

During the match, Josh Inglis hit the ball directly to Virat, allowing him to equal Ponting's record. He secured his record-breaking catch on the last delivery of the 49th over. Nathan Ellis, who had just hit a towering six on the previous ball, attempted another big shot but mis-timed it. Virat moved a few steps to his right and made a straightforward catch.

Australia's Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) were the standout performers with the bat, but Mohammed Shami ended Smith's aggressive innings. Carey was run out thanks to Shreyas Iyer's precise throw to the stumps.

Shami was instrumental for India, taking 3/48, while spinners Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also played key roles in trapping Australian batsmen.

