Despite half-centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, India's bowlers delivered a strong performance.

Mohammed Shami's impressive pace, Ravindra Jadeja's spin expertise, and Varun Chakravarthy's commanding presence on the field enabled India to limit Australia to 264 runs in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Despite half-centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey, India's bowlers delivered a strong performance.

Australia opted to bat first, but Cooper Connolly, who stepped in for Matt Short, struggled to make an impact and was dismissed by Mohammed Shami after just nine balls. Travis Head displayed some aggression with a brisk 39 off 33 balls before falling to Varun Chakravarthy, caught by Shubman Gill.

Marnus Labuschagne added 29 runs off 36 deliveries before being dismissed, leaving Steve Smith and Josh Inglis to stabilize Australia's innings. Jadeja took key wickets of Labuschagne and Inglis in the 23rd and 27th overs, applying pressure on Australia's batting order.

Also read| Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fume at Kuldeep Yadav over fielding lapse during IND vs AUS Champions Trophy semifinal, video goes viral