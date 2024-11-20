There is much speculation surrounding the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in red-ball cricket, which is why Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar is currently in Australia.

Leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, significant decisions are on the horizon for senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others, potentially shaping the future of Indian cricket.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, have been entrusted with the task of addressing the careers of key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja during this pivotal tour.

According to a report from the Times of India, Agarkar will be accompanying the team throughout the five-Test series, allowing for close collaboration with Gambhir to assess players and strategize for the next phase of Indian cricket.

These decisions come in the wake of India's 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand at home, which has sparked discussions about the need for a structured transition in the team.

“Since it's a long tour, both (Agarkar and Gambhir) can sit together and discuss how things can be taken forward after the tour,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Central to this discussion is grasping the strategies of senior players, several of whom are approaching the conclusion of their careers. Although they continue to play a crucial role in the team, discussions regarding their workload, retirement schedules, and positions in future cycles of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup are anticipated.

“These senior players are still a very important part of the team. But one may expect some tough discussions as well,” the source added.

The decision-making process also encompasses the white-ball formats. It has been reported that Gambhir is leaning towards cultivating a T20 squad comprised of specialists, separate from India's multi-format players.

The overlapping schedules and frequent resting of Test players during T20Is have resulted in inconsistent team combinations. To address this issue, the selectors and the coach are expected to establish a core squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled shortly after the Australia tour.

Despite facing immediate challenges in the series opener in Perth with Rohit Sharma absent and Shubman Gill sidelined due to injury, India's primary focus remains on strategizing for the team's future. The goal is to ensure both continuity and adaptability across all formats.

Also read| IPL 2025 auction RTM rule: How this year’s right-to-match card is different from previous seasons