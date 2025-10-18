FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

India vs Australia ODIs have always been a fierce contest. India has 58 wins in 152 matches, while Australia leads with 84. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli boast stellar records in Australia, with multiple centuries and match-winning performances, setting the stage for a thrilling series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 05:24 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back on the Indian cricket team and ready to smash some records. This Sunday, the Men in Blue play Australia in the first of three ODIs at Optus Stadium in Perth. Both Kohli and Rohit, now retired from Test and T20, last played an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Kohli's got 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88. He needs just 54 more to beat Kumar Sangakkara's 14,234 and become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history. Sachin Tendulkar is in first place with 18,426 runs.

Kohli could also pass Tendulkar for the most runs in white-ball cricket (ODIs and T20Is combined). He’s got 18,369 right now, just 67 short of Tendulkar’s 18,436. Rohit has some cool stuff coming up this series, too.

When Rohit Sharma steps onto the field this Sunday, it’ll be his 500th international match for India. So far, he’s played 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs, and 67 Tests. Only four Indian players have played more international games: Sachin Tendulkar (664), Virat Kohli (550), MS Dhoni (538), and Rahul Dravid (509).

Plus, the right-handed batter is trying to hit eight more sixes and pass Shahid Afridi of Pakistan for the most ever. Rohit has 344 ODI sixes, just behind Afridi’s 351.

Other Records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli could break in Australia

Rohit Sharma is just 10 runs away from being the first Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs against Australia on their home field. Sir Viv Richards from the West Indies has the record for the most bilateral runs against Australia in Australia, with 1905.

Rohit Sharma has 49 centuries and needs just one more to hit 50 in international cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Virat Kohli (82) are ahead of him.

Both Rohit and Kohli need one more century to tie Sachin's record of nine centuries against Australia in ODIs. Right now, they each have eight.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI stats in Australia

Rohit and Kohli love playing in Australia. In 19 ODIs, Rohit has scored 990 runs, along with four centuries. His best score of 171 not out happened at the WACA in Perth in 2016. Kohli has played 18 ODIs in Australia, getting 802 runs with three centuries.

Also read| IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Will rain ruin Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli’s long-awaited return in Perth?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
