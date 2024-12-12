After missing the first Test match to be with his family following the birth of his second child, Sharma returned to bat at No. 6 in the second Test alongside KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers.

There has been significant discussion surrounding Rohit Sharma's batting position in the current Test series against Australia. After missing the first Test match to be with his family following the birth of his second child, Sharma returned to bat at No. 6 in the second Test alongside KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers. Unfortunately, this strategy did not yield positive results as both Sharma and Rahul struggled to score runs in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Despite the lackluster performance, it appears that India will maintain the same batting order for the upcoming third Test match. Clues from the recent practice session on Thursday suggest that the team is leaning towards this decision.

Rahul and Jaiswal were the first to arrive at the practice session, with Rohit joining them shortly after. He took over batting duties from Rahul for a period before Rahul returned for another round.

Meanwhile, star batsman Virat Kohli along with the rest of the team was observed stretching and warming up. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were engaged in a focused discussion, likely strategizing for the upcoming Test match.

Captain Rohit Sharma was actively participating in warm-up exercises and later engaged in discussions with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were also dedicated to their stretching and running routines.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were deep in conversation, with Gambhir later speaking with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Harshit Rana were seen jogging, later joined by seamer Akash Deep.

The team then transitioned to a fielding session, focusing on slip catching drills. Rishabh Pant assumed his position behind the stumps, while Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal positioned themselves in the slips.

