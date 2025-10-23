FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant innings went in vain as Australia edged India by 2 wickets in the 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, clinching the series. We break down key performances, match highlights, and how Australia secured a thrilling series victory over India in 2025.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide
Australia has taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India, following a thrilling two-wicket win in the second match held at the Adelaide Oval today. The home team successfully chased down India's target of 265 runs with 22 balls remaining, thanks to crucial half-centuries from opener Matt Short and finisher Cooper Connolly.

India's innings, which totaled 264 for 9, was anchored by a determined 73 from veteran opener Rohit Sharma and a solid 61 from Shreyas Iyer, who helped stabilize the innings after an early collapse. Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett was the standout bowler, taking the wickets of both Indian captain Shubman Gill and former captain Virat Kohli for a four-ball duck in the same over. This marked a career-first for Kohli—back-to-back ODI ducks—sparking renewed discussions about his form since returning to international cricket.

During the chase, Australia was anchored by a steady 74 from Matt Short, while the lower order, led by Cooper Connolly’s unbeaten 61 off 53 balls, guided the team to victory. Despite a late flurry of wickets, including a key dismissal from young Indian pacer Harshit Rana, who also made a valuable contribution of 24 runs with the bat, Australia maintained their composure to clinch the series.

The series now heads to Sydney for the final, dead-rubber ODI, where India will be playing for pride, while Australia celebrates a hard-fought series victory.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

