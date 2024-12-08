Riding on Travis Head's stellar 140 and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul, Australia beat India in the Pink-ball Test to level series 1-1.

After a remarkable 295-run win at Perth, Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Riding on Travis Head's stellar 140 and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul, Australia win the Pink-ball Test to level series 1-1.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to the team after missing the first Test, expressed disappointment with the team’s performance. He also responded to the question regarding the potential return of India’s star pacer, Mohammed Shami, to the squad.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma said that the "door is very much open" for Mohammed Shami to join India's Test squad in Australia.

"We're just monitoring him. While playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he had an issue with his knee which obviously hampers his preparation to play a Test match. We want to be very very careful,” he said.

“It’s been such a long time that he has not played cricket and to be fair to him, we don't want to put pressure on him to come here and to the job. We will take the call based on what those guys [BCCI medical team] feel. But the door is very much open," he added.

In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets. His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each.

In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavillion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well. India ended day two at 128/5.

On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for the Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs. India lead by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win.

Skipper Cummins (5/67) took a majestic five-wicket haul, his eighth as a captain. Boland took 3/51 while Starc took 2/60.

Set a target of 19 runs, Khawaja (10*) and McSweeney (9*) chased it down without breaking a sweat in 3.2 overs.

