FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the trut

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohl

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Rohit Sharma achieved a major milestone during the AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s career tally to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. Only legends Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar now stand ahead of the former Indian skipper.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed Sourav Ganguly's ODI run total during the second match of the three-game series between Australia and India. Rohit achieved this milestone in 33 matches and 30 innings fewer, elevating him to third place in the ODI run-scoring leaderboard for the Men in Blue.

In his 275th ODI (267th innings), Rohit scored 73 runs off 97 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes. He currently has a total of 11,249 runs, while Ganguly accumulated 11,221 runs over his ODI career, which spanned 308 matches (297 innings).

Rohit appeared poised to secure what would have been his 33rd century in 50-over internationals. Unfortunately, he was dismissed by a Mitchell Starc delivery on the third ball of the 30th over. Attempting to hit the ball for a six, he failed to achieve the necessary distance and elevation, resulting in a straightforward catch for the fielder at deep fine leg.

Rohit had a disappointing return to international cricket for India, scoring just 8 runs off 14 balls in Perth on Sunday, October 19. However, he showed significant improvement in the current match, achieving his 59th ODI fifty despite a cautious beginning. Rohit was the top scorer for the team led by Shubman Gill.

In terms of the innings progression, Shreyas Iyer contributed 61 runs off 77 balls. Axar Patel's crucial knock of 44 runs off 41 balls also played a significant role, helping India reach a total of 264/9 in their allotted 50 overs. On the other hand, the Mitchell Marsh-led team saw standout performances from Adam Zampa (4 wickets for 60 runs in 10 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (3 wickets). Josh Hazlewood was the most economical bowler for the hosts, but he did not take any wickets in his 10-over spell.

Also read| Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India in PNB fraud case, says 'No legal hurdle, not Belgium citizen...'
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India...
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not being...'
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not...'
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, duties on Russian oil
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE