IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Rohit Sharma achieved a major milestone during the AUS vs IND 2025 ODI series, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s career tally to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. Only legends Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar now stand ahead of the former Indian skipper.

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed Sourav Ganguly's ODI run total during the second match of the three-game series between Australia and India. Rohit achieved this milestone in 33 matches and 30 innings fewer, elevating him to third place in the ODI run-scoring leaderboard for the Men in Blue.

In his 275th ODI (267th innings), Rohit scored 73 runs off 97 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes. He currently has a total of 11,249 runs, while Ganguly accumulated 11,221 runs over his ODI career, which spanned 308 matches (297 innings).

Rohit appeared poised to secure what would have been his 33rd century in 50-over internationals. Unfortunately, he was dismissed by a Mitchell Starc delivery on the third ball of the 30th over. Attempting to hit the ball for a six, he failed to achieve the necessary distance and elevation, resulting in a straightforward catch for the fielder at deep fine leg.

Rohit had a disappointing return to international cricket for India, scoring just 8 runs off 14 balls in Perth on Sunday, October 19. However, he showed significant improvement in the current match, achieving his 59th ODI fifty despite a cautious beginning. Rohit was the top scorer for the team led by Shubman Gill.

In terms of the innings progression, Shreyas Iyer contributed 61 runs off 77 balls. Axar Patel's crucial knock of 44 runs off 41 balls also played a significant role, helping India reach a total of 264/9 in their allotted 50 overs. On the other hand, the Mitchell Marsh-led team saw standout performances from Adam Zampa (4 wickets for 60 runs in 10 overs) and Xavier Bartlett (3 wickets). Josh Hazlewood was the most economical bowler for the hosts, but he did not take any wickets in his 10-over spell.

Also read| Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia