IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma nears monumental milestone; set to join Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Even though he has handed over the captaincy to Shubman Gill, he continues to be a vital batsman anticipated to stabilize the innings and deliver match-winning performances, particularly important in Australian conditions.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma nears monumental milestone; set to join Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club
Rohit Sharma is set to make his highly anticipated return to international cricket during the ODI series against Australia. Currently, Rohit is only participating in the ODI format. India has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025. He is just one match away from a significant milestone and will join the ranks of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar when he steps onto the field for the three-match ODI series.

Having played 499 international matches, Rohit will reach the 500-match mark when he plays in Perth on October 19. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most international matches played by an Indian, with a total of 664.

Following him is Virat Kohli, who has participated in 550 matches. MS Dhoni, with 538 appearances, occupies the third position. Currently, Virat is only active in ODIs, while Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020.

Rohit Sharma made his debut for India in an ODI against Ireland back in 2007 and was part of the victorious 2007 T20 World Cup team. He had a fluctuating presence in the white-ball teams until 2013, when MS Dhoni's decision to give him the opening role transformed his career, securing his place in both the ODI and T20I squads. In 2017, he was appointed vice-captain of the white-ball team.

From 2013 to 2019, Rohit was an inconsistent member of the Test team. However, the team management, under Ravi Shastri, entrusted him with the opening position in Tests in October 2019, and he remained a regular fixture in the red-ball format until 2024. Rohit captained the Indian Test team from 2022 to 2024.

He concluded his Test career with a total of 4301 runs across 67 Tests and finished his T20I career with 4231 runs in 159 T20Is. Rohit announced his retirement from T20I cricket after leading India to victory in the 2024 World Cup.

Also read| Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed former India captain to achieve stunning 10kg weight loss

