IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal, watch

Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is a fairly animated character on the field. The 'Hitman' was absolutely delighted with Dinesh Karthik's wicketkeeping skills as he played an important role in the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell in the 3rd T20I between India and Australia on Sunday, September 25.

Rohit ended up landing a kiss on Karthik's helmet after Maxwell was adjudged run-out following a review and the celebration was worth watching.

During the fourth delivery of the seventh over of Australia's inning, Maxwell was caught short of his crease as Axar Patel's sensational throw brought an end to the Aussie all-rounder's knock.

Take a look:

Patel was stationed at short fine leg and even though the throw looked fine in real-time, replays showed that Karthik accidentally hit the bails before the ball disrupted them.

However, from another angle, it was confirmed that DK had hit one bail, while the other was struck by the ball. The veteran keeper was indeed very lucky.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Australia were on the back foot slightly as they suffered back-to-back dismissals. Aaron Finch's side were 123/6 after 15 overs.