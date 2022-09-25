Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal, watch

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was absolutely delighted with Dinesh Karthik's wicketkeeping skills and he ended up kissing the latter's helmet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet after Glenn Maxwell's dismissal, watch
Rohit Sharma kisses Dinesh Karthik on his helmet

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is a fairly animated character on the field. The 'Hitman' was absolutely delighted with Dinesh Karthik's wicketkeeping skills as he played an important role in the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell in the 3rd T20I between India and Australia on Sunday, September 25. 

READ| 'IPL teams to Cameron Green..': Wasim Jaffer's Mirzapur inspired meme wins the internet

Rohit ended up landing a kiss on Karthik's helmet after Maxwell was adjudged run-out following a review and the celebration was worth watching. 

During the fourth delivery of the seventh over of Australia's inning, Maxwell was caught short of his crease as Axar Patel's sensational throw brought an end to the Aussie all-rounder's knock. 

Take a look:

Patel was stationed at short fine leg and even though the throw looked fine in real-time, replays showed that Karthik accidentally hit the bails before the ball disrupted them.

READ| IND vs AUS: Why Deepak Hooda-Rishabh Pant weren't selected in India's playing XI versus Australia

However, from another angle, it was confirmed that DK had hit one bail, while the other was struck by the ball. The veteran keeper was indeed very lucky.  

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Australia were on the back foot slightly as they suffered back-to-back dismissals. Aaron Finch's side were 123/6 after 15 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi horror: 12-year-old boy raped by 4 men, rod inserted in private parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.