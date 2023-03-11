Search icon
IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma joins Tendulkar, Kohli, Dhoni in elite list; becomes 6th Indian to achieve this feat

Rohit reached a significant milestone in his career during his 438th match at the highest level. He required 21 runs to join the elite club, and he accomplished this feat in the first session of the third day's play.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

During Day 3 of the fourth and final Test against Australia, Team India captain Rohit Sharma accomplished a remarkable feat. In the early stages of his innings, Rohit reached the 17,000-run mark in international cricket, joining an elite list of India's batting legends. This achievement places him in the company of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, all of whom have achieved this milestone.

Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable milestone in his cricketing career by reaching this feat in 438 international matches, comprising of 49 Tests, 241 ODIs, and 148 T20Is. However, despite his strong start, the Indian batter was unable to convert it into a substantial score, as he was dismissed on 35 off 58 deliveries.

List of all Indian batters who have registered 17000+ runs in international cricket:

  • Sachin Tendulkar - 34,357
  • Virat Kohli* - 25047
  • Rahul Dravid - 24,064
  • Sourav Ganguly - 18,433
  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 17,092
  • Rohit Sharma* - 17,014

The Indian captain started the series with a bang, smashing an impressive 120 in the first innings of the Nagpur Test last month. However, the pitch didn't favor batters in the next two Tests, resulting in Rohit scoring only 32, 31, 12, and 12 over the next four innings.

In the Ahmedabad Test, Australia set a formidable score of 480 in the first innings, surpassing the 400-run mark for the first time in the series. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green both scored centuries for the visitors, while Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul, marking his 32nd in his Test career.

India needs a victory to secure a spot in the final of the World Test Championship. If they fail to defeat Australia, the team led by Rohit Sharma will rely on New Zealand to prevent a 0-2 clean sweep defeat from Sri Lanka. This would give India a chance to advance to the final. 

