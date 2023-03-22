IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma joins Sachin Tendulkar in elite list, becomes 8th Indian to achieve this massive feat

File Photo

Rohit Sharma has once again made history in his cricket career by joining an exclusive list of elite players, led by none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Despite not scoring a massive knock, the Indian captain's contribution of 30 runs off 17 balls was enough to secure his place on this prestigious list.

As an opener for India, Rohit Sharma has now become the eighth batsman to score over 10,000 runs in Asia. His career total of 17,027 runs is an impressive feat, with a staggering 10,026 runs scored in Asian conditions alone. It's worth noting that this exclusive list is topped by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with a remarkable 34,357 runs.

Tendulkar scored an impressive 21741 runs in Asia, hitting 71 centuries and 97 half-centuries in the sub-continent alone.

Following closely behind Tendulkar is Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 18423 runs in Asia. Mahela Jayawardene (17,386), Virat Kohli (14,694), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,757), Rahul Dravid (13,497), Virender Sehwag (12,155), Younis Khan (12,073), Inzamam-ul-Haq (12,070), TM Dilshan (11,567), MS Dhoni (10,840), Sourav Ganguly (10,709), Aravinda de Silva (10,589), Mohammed Azharuddin (10,558), and Mohammad Yousuf (10,059) also feature on this illustrious list of top Asian run-scorers.

Currently, Rohit has amassed an impressive 3379 runs in 49 Tests, 9795 runs in 242 ODIs, and 3853 runs in 148 T20Is. He has been a permanent fixture in the ODI and T20I teams since 2013, and he secured his spot in the Test team in 2019. In fact, he now leads Team India across all three formats.

Looking ahead, Rohit is set to lead the Men in Blue in the 2023 50-over World Cup. And while there are still doubts over the spots of some senior players in the squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit and other veterans like Kohli are sure to make their mark.

Speaking of Kohli, he too has a long and promising career ahead of him. In fact, he has the potential to finish as the second-highest run-scorer in Asia.

READ| IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India suffers its first home-series defeat in 4 years as Aussies win in Chennai