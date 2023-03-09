IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Ravindra Jadeja for India's poor DRS record

File Photo

Rohit Sharma has recently addressed India's inadequate utilization of the Decision Review System (DRS) during the third Test match against Australia in Indore. He candidly acknowledged that the team made several incorrect calls and elaborated on the unpredictable nature of the system, likening it to a game of chance where one can only hope for the best.

During his explanation, Rohit highlighted the contrasting nature of the last two games. He clarified that in Delhi, the ball did not turn much, and the team only experienced its impact. However, the turning track in Indore presented a more complex situation, particularly with regards to the Decision Review System (DRS).

"DRS is a tricky one. It's like a lottery. If you get it right, you get it right. Otherwise, you hope for the best. You got to understand certain aspects of DRS, like whether it's pitching in line, or the impact is in line. In India, there's not too much of bounce. So, that's going to be a factor. Impact is very important. Turn was quite a lot in last game, so we had to look at pitching, impact, and how the ball was turning. When we played in Delhi, it wasn't turning so much. We only had to see the impact and line. That's what we try to assess," said Rohit in the pre-match press conference.

"We quickly gathered our thoughts, knew it's going to turn a bit. We decided that the bowler, captain and keeper will have a talk (for DRS). The guys who are standing in close position, where they can hear the noise and pick certain things, can also be involved. We didn't make the right calls in the last game, Bharat obviously is new to DRS. He has not kept wickets for India, Ranji (Trophy) doesn't have DRS, India A (matches) don't have DRS. We have to give him time, make him understand," he added.

After providing a detailed explanation of the technicalities of the Decision Review System (DRS), Rohit shifted his focus to Jadeja, attributing India's squandered reviews to the all-rounder's overzealousness. Rohit advised Jadeja to remain composed and avoid jumping to conclusions, as he tends to believe that every ball is a potential dismissal.

"Jaddu yaar. On every ball, he thinks (the batter) is out. He's quite animated, it's the passion of the game. Vahan mera role aata hai, bhai thoda relax karo. Stump ke aas paas ball lagega toh theek hai, idhar toh stump me bhi ball nahi lag raha tha. Pitching bhi bahar tha. (My role comes there. I tell him to relax a bit. The ball wasn't even near the stumps there. They didn't even pitch in line). Silly mistake that we mae. We hope to correct that in this game," Rohit concluded.

While India had a strong start in the first two Tests of the series, Australia made a comeback with a resounding victory in the third Test in Indore. This win secured Australia's spot in the WTC final, while India must win this final Test in Ahmedabad if they hope to qualify for the WTC finals.

READ| Babar Azam slams maiden PSL century, equals this massive feat in T20 cricket