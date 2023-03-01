IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma eyes spectacular feat; Virat Kohli set to join Tendulkar, Gavaskar in elite list

Source: Twitter

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to secure their place in the World Test Championship with a win in Indore, while Australia will be looking to bounce back in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be looking to break a few more records.

The Indian skipper, who is playing his 48th Test match, is just 45 runs away from reaching the 17000-run mark in international cricket. Rohit is also 57 runs away from achieving 2000 runs at home and 80 runs away from completing 3000 runs as captain.

Whereas, former Indian captain Virat Kohli will carve his name in another elite club along with Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Virendra Sehwag. Kohli needs 77 more runs to add a feather to his cap of 4000 runs at home. The Run Machine will be the fifth Indian to achieve this feat. As a pair, the Rohit-Virat duo needs 44 runs to complete 1000 runs in Test matches.

Given that his most recent test century was in India's inaugural Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019 at the venerable Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli will once more have the opportunity to surpass the three-figure mark. Rohit Sharma is in blistering form with a century in the first game of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and will look to continue his dominance.

The third test match between India and Australia will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1 (Wednesday) until March 5 (Sunday).