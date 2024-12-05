India is poised to increase the pressure on Australia in the upcoming pink-ball Test, set to commence on December 6th.

On the eve of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, announced that he will be returning to bat in the middle-order. Addressing the media in Adelaide on Thursday, Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be opening the batting for India in the upcoming pink-ball Test.

"Yeah, he will be opening the batting. I will bat somewhere in the middle," Rohit said.

Captain Rohit Sharma has made a bold decision to step aside from his preferred opening spot in the batting order to make way for KL Rahul, following Rahul's impressive performance in India's 295-run victory in Perth. During Rohit's absence, Yashasvi and Rahul formed a formidable opening partnership, scoring 201 runs in the second innings at the Optus Stadium.

"And how I came to the decision of batting down the order is clearly we want results, we want success, and those two guys at the top... just looking at this one Test match, they batted brilliantly," Rohit said.

Since his promotion to the top of the order in 2019, Rohit Sharma has excelled as an opener for India. Former captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri's decision to move him up the order proved to be a turning point in Rohit's Test career, allowing him to find form and consistency in the longest format of the game.

Having opened in 42 Tests, Rohit has amassed nearly 3000 runs at an impressive average of 44, including 9 centuries.

Explaining his decision further, the India captain expressed his delight in witnessing Rahul and Jaiswal dominate the Australian bowling attack in Perth.

Rohit Sharma missed the first Test to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Upon rejoining the team in Perth, he began training with the pink ball during the first Test.

In a two-day warm-up match in Canberra, Rohit batted in the middle-order while Rahul and Jaiswal opened the innings. Unfortunately, the warm-up fixture was shortened to a single day due to rain.

